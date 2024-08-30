US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Central Command (Centcom) used an advertisement on the dating app Tinder to broadcast a warning to Iranian-backed terrorists in the Middle East, a US official confirmed anonymously to the newspaper. The Washington Post.

The propaganda, the newspaper reported, included images of American warplanes and a message in Arabic warning of the consequences of engaging in actions against the United States or its regional allies. It appeared to a journalist working in Lebanon this week.

According to the Postthe message in the advertisement broadcast on the dating app stated that the US was “fully prepared” and ready to use its F-16 and A-10 aircraft, “currently in the region”, in response to any provocation.

The Tinder propaganda is part of a broader “psychological operations or military information support” campaign that aims to “influence the perceptions of foreign audiences and counter narratives deemed misleading by U.S. adversaries,” the report said. Post in your report.

The tactic was used as a way for the US to issue a “warning” to terrorist groups operating in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon, and demonstrate its military capability in the region, which is experiencing a sharp increase in tension, with Iran and the terrorist group Hezbollah promising to retaliate against Israel for the deaths of Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr. The American newspaper said that Centcom did not officially comment on the matter.

After being questioned by the PostTinder removed the ad, citing “violation of its rules on violent and political messages.”