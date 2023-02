In this file photo taken on March 10, 2011, then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with then-US Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting in Moscow | Photo: ALEXEY DRUZHININ / POOL / AFP

The United States again urged its citizens on Monday to leave Russia immediately. The measure is to avoid the risk of arrests by Russian authorities.

“Citizens residing or traveling to Russia must leave immediately. Be more cautious, due to the risk of “improper detention”, points out the statement published on the website of the US embassy in Moscow.

It was still recommended that Americans not travel to Russia due to the Ukraine War and the possible impacts of the conflict.

This is the second time the United States has made this request to citizens. The first time was on September 28 last year, a week after the partial mobilization ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The embassy also warned that Russia could refuse to recognize US citizenship in people with dual nationality, including calling them for military service.