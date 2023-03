How did you feel about the content of this article?

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US is asking the UN to hold Russia accountable for crimes in the country. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The United States encouraged, this Thursday (2), the Commission created by the UN to investigate crimes in the war in Ukraine and to continue collecting evidence of these acts, which will be essential for those responsible to be sanctioned at some point in national or international courts. international.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a video address to the Human Rights Council, which is meeting in Geneva, where he said that as long as the war in Ukraine lasts, that commission must continue to document human rights violations as a result of Russian aggression.

“Governments that commit atrocities abroad tend to violate the rights of their own people at home, and that is exactly what Russia is doing,” he added.

Blinken said that in Russia there are more than 500 political prisoners, while the government continues to reduce the public space in which any kind of dissent is possible.

The Secretary of State highlighted the importance of the new special position of Rapporteur for Russia, a position recently created by the UN Human Rights Council to specifically monitor violations of rights and freedoms in Russia.

“The systematic muzzling of independent civil society voices makes the work of this special rapporteur very important,” he said.

The Human Rights Council is expected to announce in early April who will assume this responsibility.