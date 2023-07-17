US Secretary of State Blinken called for an extension of the grain deal as soon as possible

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a request to extend the grain deal as soon as possible. His words lead RIA News.

“This should not have happened and (the deal) should be restored as soon as possible. I hope that all countries are following this process very closely, ”Blinken urged, answering questions from journalists at the State Department.

The American Secretary of State also expressed confidence that Russia did not have a single argument in favor of withdrawing from the agreement.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov announced the termination of the agreements on the grain deal. He noted that the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea initiative has not been implemented so far.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that security guarantees in the Black Sea would be withdrawn due to the end of the grain deal, the regime of a temporarily dangerous area would be restored in the northwestern waters, and the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul would be disbanded.