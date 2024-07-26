Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu is holding talks with Biden and Harris – and is being criticized. The USA wants a quick hostage deal. The Gaza war in the news ticker.

Tel Aviv/Washington, DC – The USA has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to quickly reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of the hostages. US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris in particular addressed words of warning to Netanyahu with regard to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. “We cannot look away from these tragedies. We cannot afford to become numb to the suffering, and I will not remain silent,” said Harris after a meeting with Netanyahu. Her words were promptly met with criticism in Israel’s government.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on the war in Israel and Gaza cannot be independently verified.

Criticism from Israel: Pressure from the US harms possible hostage deal with Hamas

The fact that Harris spoke of a serious humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the need to end the war against Israel had damaged the hostage negotiations, Israeli media quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying.

For Harris, the meeting with Netanyahu was the first important test in her role as the likely replacement candidate for the Democrats in the presidential election campaign. She wants to US election on November 5, the Republican Donald Trump after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race. Netanyahu plans to meet Trump this Friday.

Relatives of the remaining hostages are demanding an agreement for their release. (Archive photo) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

The USA push for a quick Hostage deal

Earlier, during his meeting with Netanyahu, Biden also pointed to the need to “close the remaining gaps, conclude the agreement as quickly as possible, bring the hostages home and achieve a permanent end to the war in Gaza,” the White House said. According to a report, relatives of American-Israeli hostages gained new hope after a separate meeting with Biden and Netanyahu that a deal with the Islamist Hamas could soon be achieved.

They are now “more optimistic than before,” the US news portal quoted Axios three sources who were present at the meeting. Netanyahu promised the relatives in the presence of Biden that Israel would present an updated proposal for an agreement within a few days, it was said. The indirect negotiations, in which the USA, Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators, are to continue in Doha next week.

Netanyahu rejects criticism of Israel: Harris calls for humanitarian aid

In a speech on Wednesday before both houses of the US Congress, Netanyahu did not announce an agreement, contrary to the hopes of relatives of the 115 hostages remaining in Gaza, and instead rejected any criticism of the actions in the Gaza Strip. Thanks to Biden’s leadership, an agreement is on the table, said Harris. There is “hopeful progress in the talks.”

Like Biden, Harris urged Netanyahu to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza and improve protection for civilians. “Israel has the right to defend itself, and it matters how it does that,” Harris said after her meeting with Israel’s head of government. She expressed her “grave concern about the level of human suffering in the Gaza Strip.” This includes the deaths of “too many innocent civilians,” she said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Arab and Jewish Israelis marched through Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, chanting “yes to peace, yes to a deal.” They demanded an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire. They also called for a revival of Palestinian-Israeli relations and peace efforts.

