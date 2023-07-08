Treasury Secretary Yellen urges China to work with US to fight climate change

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States and China must work together to fight climate change. Cooperation between countries can lead to “global breakthroughs”, the minister stressed, speaking in Beijing, writes RIA News.

“Climate change is at the top of the list of global issues, and the US and China must work together to deal with this existential threat,” Yellen said.

The US Treasury Secretary said she and President Joe Biden believe that while there are disagreements between Beijing and Washington, it is in their best interest to “put relations on a better track and maintain lines of communication.”

“As the world’s two largest producers of greenhouse gases, we share the responsibility and also the ability to lead the process,” concluded Janet Yellen.

Earlier it was reported that scientists have discovered in the Arctic new effects of global warming that are accelerating climate change. Glaciers and Arctic permafrost create an impenetrable “cryosphere cap”. It protects the atmosphere from underground methane entering it. Experts have found that due to climate change and the subsequent destruction of ice, gas emissions become possible.

Scientists have also proven that global warming is causing a large-scale methane leak in the Arctic.