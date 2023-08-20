Dhe United States has once again called on Beijing to stop “military” pressure on Taiwan in view of Beijing’s threatening gestures. The latest military exercises will be “closely monitored”. The State Department in Washington called on the Chinese government to “cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.”

China had described its military exercises in front of Taiwan as a “strict warning” to Taipei. The People’s Liberation Army has “launched air and sea exercises by the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan,” the Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted a military spokesman as saying on Saturday. Beijing was apparently reacting to a US visit by Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-Te. Taiwan condemned China’s “provocative behavior”.

According to Taipei, fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defense zone 42 times. More than half of the military jets have crossed the Strait of Taiwan centerline, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said. Eight Chinese ships also took part in the exercises.

Beijing avoids violating Taiwan’s proper airspace, but has increased the number of flights into the air defense zone for years – also to force Taiwan to react, to test its preparedness and to tire its air force.

In April, Beijing practiced a blockade of Taiwan during a three-day military exercise after US House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Exercises on water and in the air

According to Xinhua, Saturday’s drills were held “in the waters and airspace north and southwest of the island of Taiwan.” The Chinese army’s ability to take control of air and sea space and to act “under real combat conditions” was tested.







According to Xinhua, the military exercises also serve as a “strict warning” against collusion by Taiwanese “separatists” with foreign countries. Beijing describes all Taiwanese who want to continue freeing themselves from the influence of the People’s Republic as “separatists”. This is actually the vast majority of society – but only a small minority in the portrayal of Beijing.

Earlier, China had expressed anger that Taiwan’s Vice President Lai recently made stops in New York and San Francisco on his trip to Paraguay. Beijing on Saturday labeled Lai a “troublemaker” and announced it would take “determined action to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Paraguay is the only country in South America that recognizes Taiwan as an independent country under its official name of Republic of China. The People’s Republic sees the self-governing island as part of its territory, which it wants to reunite with the mainland – if necessary with military force.







Taipei complains about provocation

Taiwan condemned China’s “irrational and provocative behavior” and said it would send “appropriate forces” to respond “with practical measures.” The military exercise in no way contributes to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the Defense Ministry said in Taipei.

Instead, it underscores China’s “militaristic mentality and confirms the hegemonic nature of its military expansion.”

Taiwan’s foreign minister accused China of wanting to influence the January elections in Taiwan. Beijing has made it clear that it wants to “shape” the vote, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on the online service X, formerly Twitter. “Well, it’s up to our citizens to decide, not the tyrant next door.”

Prior to his trip to Paraguay for the inauguration of the new president, Lai said he wanted to “speak with leaders from different countries around the world and also meet with delegations from like-minded countries.” Officially, only one stopover was planned in the USA. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Taiwan and the US colluded to allow Lai political activities in the US under the pretense of a “stopover”.

Lai is running as the presidential candidate in Taiwan’s elections in January and is currently the favorite. China is particularly targeting the politician as Lai has openly supported Taiwan’s independence. However, he recently made it clear in an interview that Taiwan, as the Republic of China, is already an independent state and no longer needs to declare independence.