The presidential elections in the United States in November will be an extremely dangerous moment for the country. This opinion was expressed by Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, writes The New York Times.

According to Sanders, Americans should prepare for a “nightmare scenario” of the situation in the country after the elections, in which the incumbent head of state, Donald Trump, will declare himself the winner regardless of the voting results and refuse to voluntarily leave office. At the same time, Sanders promised to launch an aggressive campaign over the next six weeks aimed at countering Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the election process.

In particular, on Thursday, September 24, Sanders plans to make a speech in Washington to once again emphasize the danger the current president of American democracy poses. “Right now, my main task is to prevent Donald Trump from staying in the White House if he loses the election, and not to allow him to delegitimize the voting results, to make sure that every vote is counted and that voters are not intimidated,” the senator said.

He noted that he had already requested permission to hold hearings in the Senate of the Congress with the participation of representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as representatives of law enforcement and electoral bodies, during which he plans to discuss measures to respond to possible violations and provocations in the elections and after them. Sanders also called on representatives of the American states to count votes as quickly as possible in order to minimize the risks of fraud and manipulation. In addition, the senator promised that he would fight the placement of disinformation on social networks and the media.

As noted by The New York Times, Trump has previously stated repeatedly that the results of the November elections may be unreliable. He stressed that the upcoming elections could be the most dishonest in US history, urged voters to vote twice to “stress test the electoral system,” and put forward a proposal to postpone the elections.

Earlier, representatives of the Democratic Party have already expressed doubts that Trump will calmly leave the White House if he is defeated in the elections. For example, former US Secretary of State and Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, noted that Trump may try to challenge the election results, citing violations committed during the mail vote. The main opponent of the American leader in the upcoming elections, former US Vice President Joe Biden, said that Trump will face a military coup if he refuses to admit defeat in the elections.

Trump himself had previously stated that the mail-order vote was the only reason he could lose the election. At the same time, he noted that he was ready to admit his defeat in the elections in case of appropriate results.