The United States must allocate funds for projects to create hypersonic weapons, in which they are significantly inferior to China. This was announced on Friday, March 24, by Doug Lamborn, a member of the US House of Representatives.

“There are things that we need to pay special attention to, fund the development and make progress. For example, hypersonic threats, ”the politician quotes, voiced during an event organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Urdupoint.

He also added that the PRC intends to create hundreds or thousands of hypersonic weapons, while the United States does not have such a “viable offensive capability.” Moreover, no country has the means to protect against this category of weapons, Lamborn pointed out.

On March 1, US President Joe Biden ordered an increase in the production of hypersonic missile components. At his command, Biden used his emergency powers to force the US military-industrial complex to expand component production.

On February 5, the United States asked Japan for permission to deploy long-range hypersonic weapons and ground-based Tomahawk cruise missiles on its territory to counter China. According to the Sankei Shimbun newspaper, the new Japanese government may begin full-scale negotiations to accept the proposal in the foreseeable future.

In response, on February 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would monitor US plans to deploy hypersonic missiles in Japan. She noted that the start of their implementation would mean for Russia a qualitative change in the regional security situation, which would also have a projection on global strategic stability.

On January 30, the US Department of Defense announced the successful test flight of a hypersonic missile developed by Lockheed Martin. The launch was the final test flight of the Hypersonic Airborne Weapons (HAWC) project, which the US Air Force conducted jointly with the Pentagon Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).