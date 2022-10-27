Lieutenant Colonel Davis: Washington should ignore Zelensky because of national security threats

Washington should start to ignore the interests of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the United States risks its existence because of a conflict far from its borders, urged US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis. He shared his opinion in an article for the publication. 19fortyfive.

According to Davis, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict poses a threat to the national security of the country, as the risk of using nuclear weapons is growing along with the escalation of the conflict with the use of conventional weapons.

“By any measure, the risk of a nuclear confrontation—whether fatal miscalculation, mistake or accident—is higher than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis,” the lieutenant colonel said.

Thus, the author concluded, it should be obvious that the US should not engage in provocative nuclear exercises or try to appear tougher than the other side. Washington needs to reorient its interests towards protecting its own country.

Earlier, Daniel Davis said that the strategy of US President Joe Biden regarding the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war with Russia. In his opinion, the statement of the American leader about Washington’s intention to support Ukraine for as long as necessary reflects the strategic problem of the United States.