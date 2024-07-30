Ambassador Antonov urged the US to focus on solving domestic problems

Washington should address domestic socio-economic problems and the country’s growing national debt instead of providing more aid to Kyiv, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. This is written by RIA News.

“Washington continues to burn colossal amounts of money in the furnace of the Ukrainian conflict,” he emphasized. Antonov added that the United States has a record level of American national debt.

Previously Antonov toldthat Washington’s unwillingness to engage in dialogue with Moscow on threats in cyberspace is undermining international information security. Commenting on the State Department’s assertion that the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Russian Defense Ministry is allegedly involved in cyberattacks against a number of European countries, he emphasized that such statements are made with the aim of denigrating Moscow.