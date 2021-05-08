The head of the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces (STRATCOM) of the United States, Admiral Charles Richard, called for discussing with Russia nuclear weapons, which are not taken into account in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START, unofficially called START-3). It is reported by TASS…

The admiral said that the division of nuclear weapons into strategic and tactical is becoming less and less relevant. He noted that the use of this type of weapons in any case will have strategic consequences. Therefore, according to him, the division in START III between strategic and non-strategic weapons is gradually losing its relevance.

A number of weapons that are not regulated under the START Treaty pose a threat not only to the allies, but also directly to the United States in a way that was not envisaged when this treaty was drafted, the American military concluded.

Earlier, the United States named Russia’s superweapon guaranteeing the preservation of the superpower status. Expert Thomas Jaeger in an article by the German edition Focus said that the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear submarine torpedo will allow Russia to maintain its superpower status and protect its sovereignty, as well as ensure the country’s transition to a new stage in world politics.