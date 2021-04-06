The United States is calling on Russia to ease tensions with Ukraine, said US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby. It is reported by Interfax…

According to Kirby, Russia must respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. He added that Washington continues to monitor the situation in Donbass.

Kirby noted that the United States provided Kiev with “non-lethal and lethal” weapons so that the Ukrainian people could “better defend themselves.” “We continue to call for a ceasefire, which is also referred to in the Minsk agreements, as well as to reduce tension and defuse the situation,” he said.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up the training of units of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.