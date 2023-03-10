FT: The US Treasury urged global traders to trade Russian oil without fear

The US administration has privately urged the world’s largest commodity traders not to be afraid of deals with the supply of Russian oil, which is traded with a price ceiling. Writes about it Financial Times (FT) citing sources.

According to the publication, representatives of the US Treasury met with managers of Trafigura and Gunvor trading companies. As noted, despite the fact that Washington has never opposed the trade in Russian oil within the framework of the G7 (G7) price restrictions, the largest oil traders were wary of the market.

Related materials:

One of the participants in the meeting told the publication that US representatives were “actively urging” traders to start trading in Russian raw materials again.

According to the newspaper, the United States seeks to reduce Russia’s commodity revenues, while maintaining the flow of Russian oil to international markets, fearing the consequences of a collapse in supplies from one of the world’s largest exporters. A US administration official told the publication they were “reassured that oil markets have remained stable over the past few months” despite Russia’s declining revenues.

Earlier, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Combating Terrorist Financing and Financial Crime Elizabeth Rosenberg said that the G7 countries would revise the price ceiling for Russian oil. She clarified that this should happen in March.

The European Union and the G7 countries set a price ceiling for petroleum products produced in Russia on February 5. Since then, the import of resources into Europe has also been banned. Fuel produced by other countries from Russian oil is not subject to restrictions.