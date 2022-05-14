There was conflict between Israeli security forces and people accompanying Shireen Abu Akle’s funeral procession.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this Friday (May 13, 2022) that he was “disturbed” with the conflicts that marked the funeral of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She died on Wednesday (May 11, 2022) after being shot during a military operation in the West Bank. Palestine accuses Israel of murdering the correspondent.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the hospital where the funeral procession began, in Jerusalem, and then carried Abu Akleh’s coffin towards the Greek Orthodox Church. The international press claims that the Israeli police reprimanded people who practiced “nationalist incitements”.

At the twitterBlinken stated that the US was “deeply disturbed by images of Israeli police invading the funeral procession of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh.” According to him, every family deserves to put their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded way.

Footage shared on social media shows Israeli security forces berating people as the coffin with the body of Shireen Abu Akle is carried during the funeral procession. Watch:

Horrible scenes as Israeli security forces beat the funeral procession for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the crowd momentarily lose control of her casket pic.twitter.com/DEJF5Ty9tZ — Emir Nader (@EmirNader) May 13, 2022

Shireen Abu Akleh worked as a correspondent for the Al Jazeera since 1997 and has become a reference in the Arabian Peninsula for its expertise in covering regional conflicts, including the 2nd Intifada – a Palestinian insurrection against the repression of the Israeli government between 2000 and 2005.

THE Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Health Ministry claim that Abu Akleh died from a gunshot to the head fired by the Israeli side. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also blamed Israel for the journalist’s death.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said:seem likely” what “armed Palestinians […] have been responsible” by death, according to the axios.