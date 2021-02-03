US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has unveiled the US administration’s plans for Russia, saying Washington intends to negotiate with Moscow over the next five years to control all types of nuclear weapons. He announced this after the announcement of the extension of the Russian-American missile treaty for five years. TASS…

Blinken also stressed that the United States intends to cooperate with Russia, as in the case of the extension of the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially called START-3), and to hold it accountable for “hostile actions.”

Earlier on February 3, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes. The countries have officially extended the missile treaty for five years. Thus, it will operate as signed until February 5, 2026.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was signed in 2010 by the then presidents of Russia and the United States, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. The agreement entered into force in 2011. On January 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement to extend the START Treaty for five years, until February 5, 2026.