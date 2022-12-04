B-21 Raider fighter can fly over targets without being detected by radars and was designed to stand up to China

The United States presented this Friday (2.Dec.2022) the new B-21 Raider bomber. It was manufactured by Northrop-Grumman and has technology stealth, which is invisible to radar. This was the 1st military bomber model that the US Air Force showed to the public in 30 years and was designed to stand up to China.

The plane cost about US$ 700 million (R$ 1.04 billion), has a futuristic design and can fly thousands of kilometers to reach targets that are behind enemy lines, avoiding detection by the most sophisticated air defenses. The jet was launched in Palmdale, California on Friday night (2.Dec.2022).

According to the manufacturer, the B-21 will provide long range and strike accuracy anywhere in the world. The 1st flight of the aircraft should take place in 2023 or 2024.



Northrop Grumman Artist’s impression of the B-21 Raider



US Air Force Image of the B-21

The launch of the plane is the first investment in a $1 trillion US package for military forces. The project will also include new nuclear submarines and land-based missiles. The B-21 will be able to carry nuclear weapons and fly without a pilot, according to aircraft manufacturer Northrop Grumman Corp.

According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, “the advantage of the B-21 is that it will last for decades🇧🇷

The manufacturer is still producing 6 B-21 planes, which are expected to enter into operation between 2026 and 2027. Northrop-Grumman also said it is employing “new manufacturing techniques and materials”, but did not specify.