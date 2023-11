Suspension occurred due to “repeated violations of university policies related to holding events on campus” | Photo: Christian/Wikimedia Commons

Columbia University, located in New York, USA, announced this Friday (10) the suspension of two anti-Israel groups: Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) – Jewish Voice for Peace, in free translation – as official student groups until the end of the current semester. The decision was communicated by the University’s senior executive vice-president, Gerald Rosberg, through a statement.

The suspension was due to “repeated violations of university policies related to holding events on campus.” The statement highlights the holding of an unauthorized event on Thursday (9), which took place despite warnings and included “threatening and intimidating” rhetoric.

On Thursday, anti-Israel groups organized a strike that included demands that the university classify Israel’s military actions against Gaza, which are taking place in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks that occurred on October 7, as a “genocide ”.

During the period of suspension, both groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive funding from the university.

Rosberg emphasized that all University student groups, including SJP and JVP, must comply with “University policies and procedures” to ensure “the safety of the community and the smooth conduct of University activities.”

“During this especially tense time on our campus, we are strongly committed to providing space for student groups to engage in debate, advocacy and protests. This depends on community members obeying the rules and cooperating with university administrators, who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community,” the vice president added.