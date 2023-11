Aerial view of Cornell University in New York, where a 21-year-old student was detained after making anti-Semitic threats | Photo: Reproduction/NBC

A 21-year-old student at Cornell University, one of the most prestigious in the United States, was detained by police this Tuesday (31), accused of threatening Jews in a virtual forum.

Through a joint statement, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, FBI, New York State Police and the Cornell University Police Department confirmed that the university student is the target of investigation in a criminal complaint after being listed among users who incited anti-Semitic acts on the internet, including threats of attacks on the institution.

The suspect’s messages included posts calling for the death of Jews and threats to “shoot up 104 West,” an area frequented by students of Jewish origin, located near the university’s Jewish center. He allegedly said he would “take an assault rifle to campus and shoot all of them — Jews,” authorities said.

Police said the charges could result in a prison sentence of up to five years for the student, who is scheduled to appear this Wednesday (1st) in federal court in Syracuse, New York.

Cornell University’s vice president for university relations, Joel Malina, said the university body remains “shocked” by what happened and “condemns all anti-Semitic threats made within the institution.”

The increase in anti-Semitism in the student environment has caught the attention of the American government in recent days.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre made a statement on Monday (30), signaling that authorities are “closely monitoring” the situation and “measures are being taken” throughout the territory to contain the spread. wave of violence that spreads in the country after the start of the war in the Middle East.