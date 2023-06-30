Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

The “Affirmative Action” was intended to give minorities better access to the university. However, the Supreme Court declared the procedure unconstitutional.

Washington – It was a decades-old practice: to promote minorities, US universities were allowed to use skin color as a criterion for admission. But this is now considered unconstitutional. In a much-anticipated ruling, the Supreme Court overturned the law. The Republican right around former ex-President Donald Trump cheered the top judge’s decision, while the current incumbent Joe Biden was contrite – as was Barack Obama. But the case will keep the United States in suspense. In the evening, a bomb alarm in front of the court caused a stir.

Judgment on skin color as a criterion for admission: Supreme Court overturns practice

Previously, the Supreme Court of USA declared the consideration of skin color or origin of applicants for admission to universities to be unconstitutional. Although the admissions procedures in question at elite Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were introduced with good intentions, they did not meet constitutional requirements, the Supreme Court’s reasoning released Thursday (June 29) said.

Causes discussions with a ruling on the protection of minorities: the Supreme Court has declared the Affirmative Action to be unconstitutional. © Mariam Zuhaib/dpa

The promotion of ethnic minorities under the term “affirmative action” has been a hot topic in the USA for decades. The verdict in the case had been eagerly awaited. Now the decades-long practice has been overturned by a court that has had a right-wing majority since Trump was in office. Actually, the admissions process should ensure diversity among the students. Civil rights organizations fear that the number of black people at universities could drop drastically after the judge’s verdict.

“The student must be treated as an individual on the basis of his or her experience – not on the basis of race,” he said Mirror the President of the Court, John Roberts. In the United States, the term “race” (race) is used to distinguish population groups based on their skin color. The support measures under the keyword “Affirmative Action” were introduced in the 1960s as part of the US civil rights movement.

‘Breaks my heart’: Obama criticizes ruling on affirmative action

In a first reaction, Barack Obama pointed out the importance of “affirmative action”. The process was “not perfect,” he said. But without the practice, he or his wife probably would not have been able to study. While Barack Obama became the first black president in the United States, his wife Michelle spent decades pursuing a career as a lawyer. The verdict “breaks my heart,” the former First Lady said.

And incumbents too Joe Biden described the decision as a “great disappointment”. “We should never allow this country to move away from the dream it was founded on: that there is opportunity for everyone, not just a select few,” Biden said.

Donald Trump cheers: “Great day for America”

Despite this, the verdict met with approval from the Conservatives. donald trump, candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, proclaimed, “This is a great day for America. People with exceptional ability and everything else it takes to succeed are finally being rewarded.”

But the debates are likely to continue and stir up the country a lot. There was already a foretaste on Thursday evening. Shortly after the verdict was announced, a suspicious package appeared before the US Supreme Court. The police cordoned off an area around the building. Congressional staffers, who were in close proximity to the courthouse, were also told to avoid the zone, according to the news agency dpa reported. Demonstrators had previously gathered in front of the Supreme Court. Nothing was initially known about the contents of the package. It was initially unclear whether it was a threat in response to the verdict. (jkf/with dpa)