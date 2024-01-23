The percentage of workers affiliated with unions in the country has been falling since the 1980s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unionization rate of workers in the United States fell in 2023 and reached the lowest level since the beginning of the historical series, in 1983. The data was released by Bureau of Labor Statistics (US Bureau of Labor Statistics, in Portuguese) this Tuesday (23.Jan.2024).

According to the North American government agency, only 10% of the country's workforce is affiliated with unions. In 2022, it was 10.1%. Here's the complete survey (PDF – 916 kB).

Although the number of union members increased by 139,000 people, the percentage relative to the total number of North American workers decreased.

This means that the growth in the union membership rate has not kept pace with the growth in jobs.

North American worker membership in unions has declined over the past 4 decades, especially among employees of private companies.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2023, only 6% of them are affiliated with unions.

Union members across the country from different sectors organized strikes last year. There were strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, by big techssuch as Amazon and the automotive industry.

In general, the demands are about layoffs, salary increases and unionization.