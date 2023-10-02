Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 10:46

The North American union United Auto Workers (UAW) reached an agreement with Mack Truck, part of the Volvo group, at the end of Sunday, October 1st, which avoids a potential strike among employees of that company. The union reported that nearly 4,000 of the truck manufacturer’s workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida reached a preliminary agreement before the deadline of midnight on Sunday (Eastern Time), in a post on X (formerly Twitter) .

The deal could be good or bad news for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis as Detroit strikes for a third week at their factories. The details of the agreement have not yet been released, but it shows that dialogue can be successful, and quickly, if necessary.

On Thursday, the union said it and Mack Trucks were still “very far apart economically,” but a solution emerged days later.

On the other hand, another strike would have taken money from the union’s strike fund. The last-minute agreement, therefore, guarantees more funds available for the stoppages in the three companies mentioned, which stopped on September 15th.

At the start of the strike, the union had approximately $825 million in its strike fund, and planned to give stranded workers about $500 a week.

The union expanded its strike against GM and Ford on Friday, targeting one more plant at each company.

Chrysler parent Stellantis was spared this time, but Ford, which avoided last week’s escalation, has now been included, suggesting the union is no longer happy about talks with this company. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.