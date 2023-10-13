The Communications Workers of America (CWA), one of America’s largest unions, believes Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will “transform” the video game and technology labor market.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, the CWA said today’s merger represents a “milestone” in the industry.

“Under the terms of a ground-breaking, legally-binding labor neutrality agreement“Microsoft will remain neutral when Activision Blizzard employees express interest in joining a union, providing a clear path to collective bargaining for almost 10,000 workers,” the CWA said, with its president Claude Cummings Jr calling this a “new day” for Activision Blizzard employees. following mass employee protests in 2021.



Those protests saw numerous Activision Blizzard workers walk out following the company’s response to a lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging a “frat boy” work culture that created “a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”

A subsequent walkout was staged later that same year, following numerous alleged instances of sexual assault and harassment at the company.

Several members of the wider Activision Blizzard umbrella additionally tried to form unions, but were met with resistance from the company, which included emails asking recipients to “please vote no.”

“Now these workers are free to join our union through a fair process, without interference from management. Microsoft’s high-road approach should be the norm across the industry,” Cummings Jr said today.

You can read the provisions of the aforementioned neutrality agreement, which goes into full effect 60 days after the close of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, below:

Microsoft will take a neutral approach when employees covered by the agreement express interest in joining a union.

Covered employees will be able to easily exercise their right to communicate with other employees and union representatives about union membership in a way that encourages information sharing and avoids business disruptions.

Employees will have access to an innovative technology-supported and streamlined process for choosing whether to join a union.

Employees can maintain confidentiality and privacy of that choice if they wish.

If a disagreement arises between CWA and Microsoft under the agreement, the two organizations will work together promptly to reach an agreement and will turn to an expedited arbitration process if they cannot.

“Although the neutrality agreement applies to the Activision Blizzard workforce, in December, when workers at Microsoft’s ZeniMax studio announced that they were organizing with CWA, Microsoft acted in accordance with its stated principles and agreed to a similar process,” the CWA said.

Meanwhile, id Software QA tester Dylan Burton encouraged Activision Blizzard employees to “take advantage of the opportunity to have a legally-protected voice.”

Said Burton: “Management may come and go but a union contract means that no matter who is in charge, the standards are the same and they have to treat you with respect. During our union organizing campaign, Microsoft was true to its word. We “were able to decide for ourselves, and no one faced any retaliation for supporting the union.”

For more on Microsoft’s recent buyout of Activision Blizzard, you can read Tom’s full report here.