admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 20/11/2023 – 19:10

Workers from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union approved collective wage agreements with the “big three” companies in the automotive sector in the United States – Ford, Stellantis and GM –, at the end of a process initiated by an unprecedented strike.

“After the historic strike” lasting more than six weeks, which for the first time affected all three groups at the same time, “UAW members (…) voted to ratify the new collective agreements”, the union announced this Monday, confirming officially information already known since Saturday.

President Joe Biden, close to unions and who visited a strike picket line during his re-election campaign, welcomed the “historic contracts” that “reward” workers.

The UAW reported that 64% of unionized workers from the three large groups voted in favor of the four-year agreements.

The strike, which began on September 15 and lasted six weeks, mobilized up to 45,000 of the 146,000 members of the UAW in the “big three” of Detroit.

On Saturday, a union source told AFP that the three agreements were “ratified”.

Striking workers returned to work after the announcement of the agreements in principle, rather than following the usual process of waiting for their ratification.

The union had demanded a 40% salary increase over four years, to match executives’ salaries over the same period.

The final agreements provide for a basic salary increase of 25% over four years, cost-of-living adjustments, greater benefits and better conditions for retirees, among other measures.

The three groups registered increases on Wall Street this Monday.