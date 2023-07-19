Victoria Nuland’s 3-day visit to Brasilia starts this Wednesday (19.Jul)

The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs of the USA, Victoria Nuland, will be in Brasília starting this Wednesday (19.Jul) for a meeting with the special advisor for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, and with the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Laura da Rocha. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss global and regional priorities common to the countries, including the promotion of democratic values ​​and the cooperation of the UN Security Council and the G20.

Nuland will stay in Brazil until Friday (July 21). Amorim accompanied President Lula on a trip to Brussels. They return to Brazil this Wednesday (July 19). The meeting of the North American with the Brazilian still does not have a defined date.