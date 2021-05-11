The United States has not yet decided on its return to the Open Skies Treaty (OST). State Department spokesman Ned Price stated this. RIA News…

Price noted that Washington is now actively studying issues related to the agreement, and is also holding consultations with its allies and partners. According to a State Department spokesman, one of the factors influencing this decision is Russia’s continued non-compliance with this treaty. He called on Moscow to return to its observance.

Earlier it was reported that the State Duma Council would consider a bill to denounce the Open Skies Treaty, introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session on May 19.

The President of Russia submitted to the State Duma a bill on the denunciation of the Don on May 11.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. The agreement allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties. The United States withdrew from the DON at the end of November 2020, and on January 15, 2021, Russia began domestic procedures to withdraw from the treaty.