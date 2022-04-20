Overview: Ukraine gets additional warplanes and Russian attacks intensified
These are the main developments from Tuesday evening and the night from Tuesday to Wednesday:
- Ukraine has additional fighters and parts to repair aircraft, reports the United States Department of Defense† The US itself did not provide planes, but it did help with the transport of spare parts. The Pentagon has not disclosed which countries the planes come from or what type of aircraft they are. President Joe Biden will announce an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine in the coming days, according to Reuters news agency. The United Kingdom has already announced additional arms deliveries, reports the BBC† The British supply so-called Brimstone missiles, which can hit vehicles on the ground as well as in the sea.
- The Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine have intensified, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says in a video message† According to Zelensky, these are attacks in the direction of Kharkov, Dnipro and in the Donbas. “At present, practically the entire Russian army capable of fighting is concentrated on our territory and in the border area with Russia.” The president also accused Russia of knowingly attacking residential complexes and civilians and using banned weapons. “Through these despicable acts, the Russian state will be known for generations as a source of absolute evil,” he said.
- The direct communication with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has recovered, reports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “Ukraine has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that direct communication has resumed between the national regulator and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, more than a month after contact was lost when Russian forces controlled the complex,” the statement said. a statement that the IAEA released late Tuesday night. Later this month, IAEA experts will visit the nuclear power plant “to ensure safety and repair external monitoring systems.” The lines of communication were cut on March 10 during the Russian occupation of the inoperative power station. The Russians left again almost three weeks ago.
