The US, UK, Bahrain and other countries announced in a joint statement that they had launched new attacks against the Houthis. The statement reported a round of attacks targeting eight targets in Yemen.

This January 22, the United States and the United Kingdom reported having carried out a joint attack against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen, with attacks on eight locations in the country.

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed the country's participation and reported that domestic warplanes used precision-guided bombs to attack multiple targets near the Sanaa airfield.

The Houthis have been carrying out attacks against ships they claim have some connection with Israel, in retaliation against that country for the war it launched in Gaza following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

In the statement, the United States assured that it was “an additional round of proportionate attacks.”

“Our goal remains to reduce tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we reiterate our warning to Houthi leaders: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of trade,” Washington added in the document.

