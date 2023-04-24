Country leaders call for ceasefire; Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea have also started evacuations.

The United States began this Sunday (April 23, 2023) an operation to remove diplomats from Sudan, where there has been an armed conflict since April 15.

Second announcement by President Joe Biden released by the White House, the US Army is responsible for the evacuation of employees at the US embassy in Sudan, which will have its activities suspended.

Biden said he had plans to help US civilians stationed in Sudan “as far as possible”. He did not detail how the assistance would be and whether they would also be evacuated from the country.

The leader even called for a ceasefire and regretted the clashes: “This tragic violence in Sudan has claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians”.

European nations began withdrawing diplomats, including the United Kingdom. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Armed Forces had withdrawn “successfully” embassy staff and their families.

“I urge both parties to lay down their weapons and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones.”wrote the prime minister in his twitter profile.

Here are other countries that have evacuated their citizens:

France – claimed to have withdrawn not only French nationals, but also those from other countries. On social media, President Emmanuel Macron shared an image of a plane sent to Sudan.

Germany – mobilized its Army to evacuate citizens of the country, informed the local Ministry of Defence. People of other nationalities could go along, but the government said that this would happen within the “possibilities” .

Saudi Arabia – took 91 people from the country back to their land and another 66 individuals from neighboring territories, such as Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan. Information are from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

South Korea – sent planes to evacuate people “urgently” released the defense Ministry South Korean on Friday (21.Apr).

The Sudanese Army said on Saturday (April 22, 2023) that it would release airspace for the withdrawal of foreigners. A day earlier, a ceasefire had been agreed because of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr (celebration that marks the end of the Ramadan fast). However, shots and explosions continued to be heard in the conflict territories.

THE CONFLICT

The clashes began on April 15, when the paramilitary group RSF (Rapid Support Forces) from Sudan tried to seize power. From that moment on, the Sudanese Army launched offensives against the organization. The clashes are concentrated in the capital Khartoum.

The RSF claimed to have taken control of the presidential palace, Khartoum international airport and Jabal Awlia air base, all in the Sudanese capital, on the 15th.

Images shared by the group show some of the shots. Among the records is an Egyptian army battalion surrendering to paramilitary forces in Marawi.

Watch (2min51s):

Read more about the clashes in Sudan: