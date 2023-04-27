American talk show host Jerry Springer died on Thursday at the age of 79. That reports the entertainment site TMZ. Springer was said to have been ill for several months and died at his home in Chicago.

Springer had worldwide success with The Jerry Springer Show, which ran on television for 27 years. The show began in 1991 and focused on political themes at the time, but soon morphed into a program in which everyday Americans showed up to battle out their mutual problems (often literally), provoked by audience chants of “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry! ” scanned.

The show aired until 2018. After that, Springer presented his own podcast and a justice program entitled Judge Jerrybut he never managed to surpass the success of his own talk show.

Jerry Springer was born on the London Underground during World War II. His family, who had fled Germany just before the war, took shelter there from German bombing raids. At the age of four, Springer moved with his family to New York, where he grew up. Before he made his name in the television world, Springer tried his hand at politics. But an attempt to win a congressional seat for the state of Ohio failed in 1970. He was a city councilman and in 1977 mayor of the city of Cincinnati.