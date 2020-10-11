China has retaliated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement of the deployment of 60000 troops. China’s Global Times has described Mike Pompeo’s statement as a smoke bomb in his article. The newspaper quoted experts as saying that Pompeo’s statement just before the talks between India and China was not enough to stop the talks. The newspaper has written that it will not have any effect on the talks between India and China on Monday.

In fact, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China has deployed 60 thousand troops on the northern border of India. He said this during an interview given to a channel after returning from Tokyo.

In an interview to Fox News, the US Secretary of State said, “We aim to protect the American people from the threat of the Chinese Communist Party. Quoting the ministerial meeting, the three other countries, Japan, India and Australia formed an alliance.” Have been. These countries also understand the threat from the Chinese Communist Party in the same way as we understand.

Hu Zhyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times on Sunday that the aim of the US to share such incredible military intelligence is to deploy Indo-Pacific tactics, In which India will work.

He further said that through such a smoke bomb, the US is trying to tell India that the two countries are allies, but if the situation between India and China worsens, then the US will not stand completely with India. For this, Hu also cited the US arms trade.

Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday that ‘India has never given any indication of its intention to resolve the military deadlock on the border’.