NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a speech before the NATO Security Council meeting | Photo: EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday (15) that he wants Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO at the next summit of allied leaders, scheduled to take place between 11 and 12 July.

“Certainly, I hope they are. And I know that all my colleagues feel the same. They are two highly capable countries that will bring a lot of value to the alliance once they join. We have trained with them in the past. They have invested a lot in modernization. So, will add a lot to the table,” said Austin.

The secretary pointed out that the opinions of Hungary and Turkey for the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO are still missing.

Both countries formally applied for membership in the organization together after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.