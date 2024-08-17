The plane charter plane carrying Sen. J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate for the White House, made an emergency landing in Milwaukee due to a problem with the aircraft’s door seal. The announcement was made by the campaign late yesterday evening, the Washington Post reports.

The plane, a Boeing 737, declared an emergency shortly after leaving the Milwaukee airport and turned back for repairs, campaign spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk said in a statement. The problem was resolved and the plane continued on to Cincinnati, where Vance lives.

Vance was in Milwaukee for a campaign event at the city’s police association. He was traveling with his wife, campaign staffers and a group of reporters. The emergency landing comes about a week after Donald Trump’s flight was diverted due to an unspecified technical issue.