Former US President Donald Trump will be questioned today at the New York Attorney General as part of his tax fraud trial. CNN and ABC report this, citing well-informed sources and Trump himself confirms it on social media. The deposition scheduled for July was postponed after the death of Trump’s ex-wife, Ivanka.

” In New York City tonight. You will see the racist New York Attorney General tomorrow, because the biggest witch hunt in US history continues! My big company, and I, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic! “Trump wrote on his social media, Truth Social. Two of the former president’s adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have already been heard as part of the civil investigation, the sources say.

The deposition comes at a particularly sensitive time for Trump. Two days ago, while at his golf club in New Jersey, the FBI raided his Florida home as part of an investigation into the sensitive material Trump took when he left the White House.