Trump, the fear of losing begins to grow

“Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump,” tells the story of the social network tweeted by Donald Trump with a fake image of Taylor Swift created with AI. L‘image, accompanied by the recommendation to vote for the Republican, recalls the iconic one of Uncle Sam with the American flag behind him asking Americans to enlist. The former president, continuing his “lie”, has thus accepted the request of the very famous singer Taylor Swift to vote for him. Too bad that all this is a gigantic fake that says a lot about the seriousness of the man who would like to run for the White House again and about his growing fear of losing. At the moment the pop icon has not asked to vote for either party, but has always shown his support for the Dems and Harris and his antipathy towards the Republican. Clearly 347 million followers and a global success have the potential to move votes in any election.

Trump, the fake news created with AI

The fake was “passed” on the Trampian network “Truth Social” with the addition of an “I accept”. The image, in its falsity, is expertly prepared. Taylor Swift is seen near many young people wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts. In 2020, Taylor Swift declared herself in favor of Joe Biden. Recently, all it took was for her to ask her fans to register to vote and registrations immediately skyrocketed. But there have been many Republican fake news stories about Swift in recent years. The most ridiculous was the claim that the singer was a secret Pentagon agent working to get the Democrat re-elected. Now that the polls seem increasingly favorable to Kamala Harris, Trump sees a real risk of coming in second and is therefore trying everything. Immediately after Harris’ candidacy, a group of the singer’s fans gathered under the slogan “Swifties for Kamala.” It couldn’t be clearer. In 2020, the then not-so-famous Swift endorsed Biden, saying, “Under his leadership, I believe America will have the opportunity to begin the healing process that it so desperately needs.” Another heavyweight joining Swift and Robert De Niro in indirectly supporting the Democratic candidate is Beyoncé. In short, the tycoon is starting to have too many “cats to peel”, forcing the lion to defend himself tooth and nail and even becoming more of a “liar” than usual.

