From: Helmi Krappitz

Finland and the USA are negotiating an agreement on security cooperation. An implementation would allow US troops to use Finnish soil.

Helsinki – Finland and the United States are currently negotiating a Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA). The talks have been running since autumn 2022 and continued in Helsinki last week. If implemented, the deal would allow US military bases near the Russia-Finland border for training and material storage.

Cooperation agreement: expansion of military infrastructure

The new cooperation agreement could enable the construction of significant military infrastructure on Finnish soil. However, nuclear weapons would be excluded from the agreement, the Finnish newspaper reported Helsinki Sanomat. The leader of the bilateral negotiations is Mikael Antell, Deputy Director General for Political Affairs at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The proposed Helsinki-Washington cooperation “allows troops to enter the country, remain in place, and pre-stock materials and possible infrastructure investments from the US Congress for the Pentagon,” Antell said. “The most important thing is that the agreement enables smooth cooperation with the United States in all security situations and also in the short term.”

Helsinki and Washington: Negotiations on cooperation can continue until 2024

The first general conditions for such an agreement are currently being defined. “The cooperation is primarily based on trust and communication and common rules of the game. They both want that,” said Antell. The agreement also defines the facilities and areas. “These are basically military areas. In principle, there can be more than one, but discussions on this are still open.” According to him, the United States does not aim for a permanent presence, but works on a rotational basis, ie it rotates troops over different lengths of time.

The negotiations also include criminal justice by the US armed forces, customs and tax practices. All these details are still to be agreed. In addition, a cooperation is limited – currently one assumes ten years. Parliamentary approval is required for the agreement to come into force. Negotiations are expected to continue until 2024, it reported Helsinki Sanomat.

Threat from Russia: US troops could be moved to Finnish bases © IMAGO/Jussi Nukari

Security Agreements: Cooperation between two states is easier and faster

According to Antell, cooperation with the US is an important expansion after Finland’s recent entry into NATO, which marked the end of decades of security neutrality. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö also expressed optimism last month YLE. A bilateral agreement would have advantages for Finnish security. “In this respect, the United States is an important factor,” said Niinistö. The reason for the negotiations on a security agreement is the Ukraine war. Because of the long border with Russia, Finnish bases are lucrative for US troops.

Such benefits include better sharing of intelligence information and smoother decision-making. This is easier with bilateral agreements than in larger alliances, explained Hanna Ojanen, Research Director for Security Policy, last year Helsinki Sanomat. “Bilateral agreements are convenient because there can be a self-determined party in them.” In addition, these agreements are typical forms of operation by great powers.

Cooperation: USA wants to strengthen transatlantic security

The US is also currently pursuing DCAs with Sweden and Denmark. Newsweek According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price in January, the cooperation would “deepen our close security partnership, improve our cooperation on multilateral security operations, and together strengthen transatlantic security.” Sweden is currently waiting for approval to join NATO – Stockholm and Helsinki submitted the application. (hk)