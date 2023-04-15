Last Thursday (13), the federal police of the United States, the FBI, arrested Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking a series of confidential documents of the US government on the internet. The curious circumstances of the crime are being investigated by US authorities, with great interest from the press. Its concrete effects on international politics, however, are impossible to measure at this time.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, age 21, was serving in the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. As part of a community on a gamer server, Teixeira began posting confidential documents to his friends in the online group. According to one of the profiles about the boy published in the US press, he possibly did it, at least initially, to impress them.

The military also shared materials with anti-Semitic offenses and was a critic of the reach of the US government. Even so, so far, according to the same profiles published in the US press, there is nothing to indicate any major activism or interest by Teixeira in the publications. He wouldn’t be a snitch, a political activist or an undercover foreign agent, he just wanted the respect of the colleagues he showed off for.

The nature of the information leak has been hotly debated, with a famous US conservative commentator calling the military a “hero”. It is also debated whether a 21-year-old would have access to this type of information. Not that that matters much for the future of Teixeira, who is expected to be indicted for violating the Espionage Act, a law that dates back to the First World War.

Embarrassment

On the international scene, there are three types of ongoing repercussions as a result of leaks. The first of these is the only palpable one, the embarrassment of the US towards its allies. It is nothing new that the US government spies on its allies. With regard to Brazil, perhaps the most glaring example was the revelation, during the Edward Snowden case, that the personal cell phone of then president Dilma Rousseff was monitored.

As a result, the Brazilian government canceled a state visit to the US. On the same occasion, espionage by Petrobras and the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, was revealed, among other examples. The embarrassment comes from being “busted” in public, not from the act itself. Even allies have been known to spy on each other, historically speaking, and America’s virtual technological monopoly in this area facilitates this.

Still, a leak of this level is embarrassing, and the US State Department has already assigned Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman to a diplomatic offensive with Washington’s allies. The leaks contain details of alleged US spying on its South Korean and Israeli allies, as well as, most notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There is also the embarrassment of other US allies, those of the Five Eyes Alliance, who may have their own spy operations leaked. The alliance, whose name seems to come from some Cold War spy book, brings together the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and the five states cooperate extensively on spying and monitoring issues.

Intelligence damage and speculation

The second repercussion is damage to ongoing intelligence operations. Some of the leaked material points, for example, that the US would be able to intercept and decipher Russian communications, including from the main military commands. As a result of the leak, countries whose communications are monitored may change their equipment or procedures.

Other materials point to human sources of intelligence. Even if they are involuntary sources, when the person is not even aware that he is being used as a source of information, these people can be put in danger with leaks. That was the big charge against Chelsea Manning and the Wikileaks case, which would have put the lives of many US agents and informants at risk.

Finally, the third repercussion is that of the concrete cases present in the leaked documents. War casualties in Ukraine, Ukrainian plans for a counteroffensive, the possibility that Egypt would supply Russia with munitions, alleged cooperation between Russia and the UAE in the area of ​​intelligence, in addition to US spying, figures such as UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Many of these cases were, at least publicly, denied. Could the leak, for example, influence a change in Ukrainian plans for a counter-offensive? Potentially. The point is that it is impossible to know which, among the leaked materials, is concrete, is reliable. Any debate about the content of the leaked documents is, today, speculation, however well-founded it may be.

That’s why the column didn’t focus much on the content of the documents. For example, more than one version about casualties in the war in Ukraine circulates online, one of which has a clear “pro-Russian” aspect. What guarantees that the version that reached the public, after going through at least Jack Teixeira and a server with dozens of members, is the reliable version?

This will be the argument of the US government itself, including, to reduce the impact of the leak. The fact, however, is that it is unreasonable to simply assume that everything published is authentic or has not been tampered with. In the rush to get the news or wanting a “hot” subject, there is a risk of reverberating the void. In fact, just a public embarrassment for Washington and good prison time for Teixeira.