The United States sent military fighters such as the F-35 (the most advanced model of the US Air Force), F-16, Super Hornets and B-1B bombers to India for display in India. According to Reutersthe objective is to try to keep the Indians away from Russia – the main military supplier of the Asian country.

The display is being made at Aero India 2023, a fair held in the city of Bengaluru. This is the largest North American contingent at the event in 27 years, demonstrating the attempt to bring the nations closer together.

Russia, on the other hand, was present with the state arms company, Rosoboronexport, but only showing miniature aircraft, trucks, radars and tanks, in addition to sharing the stand with other companies in the military segment.

According to information from Russian state agencies, the Europeans have supplied India with around US$ 13 billion in weapons in the last five years and have orders pending delivery worth US$ 10 billion.

Before the show, Russian state news agencies reported that Moscow had supplied New Delhi with around $13 billion in arms over the past five years and had placed orders for $10 billion.

India wants to modernize its fighter fleet to increase air power. The country is still dissatisfied with the delay in military supplies by Russia due to the War in Ukraine.

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets are considered among the favorites to join India’s aircraft carrier fleet, while Lockheed Martin’s F-21 models are also of interest to the Indian Air Force.

India has pending a $20 billion proposal for the last five years to buy 114 fighter jets. The theme is under greater evidence after the tensions with China and Pakistan.

The proof is that even without immediate interest in the F-35 models, the exhibition of these fighters at the fair demonstrates a possible change in the focus of the Indian Air Force on the sovereignty of airspace.

“It was not a sales pitch, but rather a sign of the importance of the bilateral defense relationship in the Indo-Pacific region. Even though arms sales are not the cornerstone of the relationship, there is military-level cooperation and collaboration between the India and the US,” said Angad Singh, an independent defense analyst.

The United States takes a tough line on which nations can buy the F-35. Asked whether it would be offered to India, Rear Admiral Michael L. Baker, defense attaché at the US embassy in the Asian country, said New Delhi was in the “early stages” of considering whether it wanted the plane.

Over the past six years, the United States has recorded $6 billion in arms sales to India, including transport aircraft, Apache, Chinook and MH-60 helicopters, missiles, air defense systems, naval guns and P-60 surveillance aircraft. 8I Poseidon.

It is also an Indian desire to manufacture more defense equipment in the country, with the collaboration of global powers. With that India managed not only to supply the internal demand. but also to export sophisticated weaponry.