D.he United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, is campaigning among her G-20 counterparts for a global minimum tax on corporate profits. Multinational corporations are taking advantage of the opportunity to shift part of their profits to countries with low corporate taxes. The minister wants to put an end to this: “We are working with the G-20 countries to approve a global minimum tax for companies that will end the 30-year undercutting competition,” said Yellen at a virtual event by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. According to earlier reports, it is aiming for a minimum tax of 21 percent.

The move fits into a larger picture: The American government plans to increase the tax on corporate profits from 21 percent to 28 percent in order to at least partially cover expenses for the recently announced infrastructure program amounting to around two trillion dollars. She fears that corporations will step up their efforts to shift profits to tax havens and low-tax countries. Under President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, the corporate tax rate was lowered from 35 percent to 21 percent. In the G-20 countries there is an average tax rate of 27 percent, as the American Tax Foundation has determined.

But tax rates only reflect half the truth. According to calculations by the US Treasury Department, the United States generated corporate tax revenues of two percent of American economic output (GDP) before Trump’s reform, and only one percent afterwards. OECD countries, to which most of the G-20 countries belong, achieved around three percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from taxing corporate profits. According to an analysis by the Treasury Department, the tax cut in America has not stopped corporations from shifting their profits.

Special Drawing Rights valued at $ 650 billion

The competitiveness of a country is not only shown in how corporations based in America perform in global takeovers and mergers, Yellen said now. The decisive factor is stable tax systems that generate enough income to invest in essential public goods and to protect their citizens from serious crises. After all, all citizens should make their fair contribution to funding the government.

The finance minister embedded her rejection of an undercutting competition for corporate taxes in an intensified plea for international cooperation. Yellen said the United States would return to leadership in multilateral organizations. She campaigned to help poor countries cope with the pandemic crisis. The pandemic widened the gap between rich and poor countries. Rich countries should help poor countries.

Yellen announced that it would work with the International Monetary Fund to issue so-called special drawing rights worth $ 650 billion. These property rights benefit the member states in proportion to their percentage share in the monetary fund. That would give many countries greater financial reserves and give poor countries in particular more liquidity to put money into vaccination campaigns and the health system.

The Trump administration had refused to issue additional special drawing rights. Many Republicans criticize the fact that it is also providing new funds to rogue states like Iran and Russia. In addition, the measure is not considered to be targeted: rich countries get the largest share of the new funds, poor countries the least. However, rich countries can lend their special drawing rights to poor countries, giving them access to liquidity.