A trade war, Beijing’s backing for Moscow and simultaneous threats against Taiwan: US-Chinese relations are at a low ebb. Can Janet Yellen calm things down on the spot?

Beijing/Washington – Amid heightened tensions between China and the United States, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected in Beijing this week. As her ministry announced, Yellen will travel to China from Thursday to Sunday. Her visit follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing in May and is intended to re-establish greater use of communication channels between the two sides.

Their talks should include macroeconomic and financial developments in the world, according to the US Treasury Department website on Monday. In Beijing, Yellen wanted to talk about how important it is for the two largest economies to “handle their relationships responsibly, communicate directly on problem areas and work together to tackle global challenges”.

There’s a lot to talk about

The US Treasury Secretary had repeatedly expressed reservations about China and, precisely because of the many differences, emphasized the need to reestablish contacts and to enter into discussions with the new government in China installed by the party leadership in March.

Relations are at a low ebb. US President Joe Biden’s tough course on China, the ongoing trade war, China’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war of aggression against Ukraine, China’s territorial claims in the South and East China Seas and Beijing’s threats to the democratic island republic of Taiwan are straining relations .

The US President recently caused new irritation when he compared the Chinese head of state and party leader Xi Jinping to a dictator, which Beijing angrily rejected. dpa