It is “crucial” that the United States and China work together to combat climate change. That said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday during a visit to China, according to international news agencies. “As the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy, together we have the responsibility and the ability to lead the way.”

Yellen has traveled to China with the aim of improving tense relations between Washington and Beijing, he said American media. The two countries are embroiled in an export battle, disagreement over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and clashes over China’s aggressive stance on Taiwan. Yellen isn’t just looking for connection; she also criticizes China for recent export restrictions on, among other things, materials needed to make computer chips.

During Yellen’s four-day visit, China sent — as it often does — thirteen planes and six ships to Taiwan. During a visit to Taiwan in August of last year by then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, China sent ships, planes and test missiles to Taiwan.