06/29/2023 – 6:07 am

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she hopes to visit China to “re-establish contact” with the Asian country’s authorities, despite growing disagreements between the two powers.

“There is a new group of leaders, we need to get to know each other”, declared Yellen during an interview with the MSNBC channel, without revealing a date for her visit to Beijing. The Bloomberg network reported that the trip should take place in early July.

Tensions between China and the United States have increased in recent years. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, have called Beijing the greatest threat to American global leadership.

But the Biden administration has tried to bridge the divide recently, and Yellen said in the interview that she hopes to “travel to China to reestablish contact.”

The US government banned exports to China of high-end semiconductors and other products, which exacerbated the crisis.

Yellen admitted that the two countries have disagreements and that the United States will defend its national security interests.

“The United States is taking measures and will continue to take measures intended to protect our national security interests. And we’re going to do this even if it comes at some economic cost to us,” said Yellen.

The secretary added, however, that economic competition will benefit both countries.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing last week, on the first visit by the head of US diplomacy to the country in nearly five years.

Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cited “progress” between the two powers and that the two countries had reached areas of understanding on several points that were not disclosed.























