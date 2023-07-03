Janet Yellen will meet with Chinese officials to discuss the economic relationship between the countries

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to China on Thursday (July 6, 2023) to discuss the economic relationship between the countries with Chinese authorities. Yellen will be in Beijing until Sunday (July 9).



As per note published by the US Treasury Department, the country’s interest is to seek a “a healthy economic relationship with China that promotes mutually beneficial growth and innovation and expands economic opportunities for workers and businesses” North American.

On June 18, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, visited China. He was the 1st US secretary to go to Beijing in 5 years.



Blinken’s trip was scheduled for February this year, but it was postponed after a Chinese balloon allegedly used for espionage flew over the US territory and triggered a diplomatic crisis between the countries.

In November 2022, the presidents of China and the US, Xi Jinping It is Joe Bidenif found at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. At the time, they promised “ongoing and honest dialogue”.