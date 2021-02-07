Washington (AFP) – She said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Today, Sunday, the US labor market is “stumbling” and it may not recover for years without the promised support President Joe Biden In his economic rescue plan.

When talking about the employment figures published on Friday that showed the creation of only 49,000 jobs during January, the minister told “CBC” television, “We are in a deep crisis regarding the labor market, and there is a long way out of it.”

But Yellen predicted in another interview with CNN that if Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion plan was approved, “we will return to full employment capabilities next year.”

In the absence of that support, “the unemployment rate will remain high for years,” and may not reach four percent again before 2025.

The Secretary of the Treasury warned that millions of Americans are at risk of starvation and the loss of their homes.

She added in her statement to “CNN”, “We need a big package, and we need to get it done quickly.”

In response to the concerns of Republicans who consider that many well-off Americans received undue financial support last year, which added to the value of the previous economic stimulus plan, Yellen said that the support will be “more targeted” this time and clarified that the president is still discussing the details with lawmakers.

And she continued in her interview with “CBC”, “I do not have details now. These are issues that President Biden is discussing with members of Congress and he is open to doing what is appropriate.”

As for the concerns of Republicans and some economists about the risk of inflation that could be left by a huge spending plan, Janet Yellen considered that this is possible, but “we have the tools to deal with it.”

Yellen, the first woman to hold the Treasury Department in the history of the United States, pointed out that women, especially those from ethnic minorities, have been more severely affected by the consequences of the Corona virus, with their increasing responsibilities between work and childcare.

She estimated that the economic support plan helps them by providing funds to safely reopen schools and guarantee paid family holidays.

Regarding the recent boom on Wall Street against the backdrop of trading in shares of the video games company, GameStop, the Treasury Secretary said that Congress is studying the issue closely.

But she stressed that “the basic infrastructure of the markets has performed well” during the heavy trading and speculation around the company’s shares.