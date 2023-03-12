The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000, but many of the bank’s corporate and wealthy clients, known for their ties to tech startups and venture capital, have more than that amount in their accounts.

There are concerns that some workers across the country will not receive their salaries.

In a televised interview, Yellen gave some details about the government’s next steps to save SVB.

But she stressed that the situation is very different from the financial crisis nearly 15 years ago, which led to bank bailouts to protect the financial industry.

“We won’t do that again,” she said. “But we are worried about depositors, and we are focused on trying to meet their needs.”

Yellen tried to reassure Americans that there would be no domino effect after the collapse of Silicon Valley.

“The US banking system is really safe and well-capitalized. It’s resilient,” she said.

Silicon Valley Bank is the 16th largest bank in the country.

It is the second largest banking failure in US history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The bank caters mostly to technology professionals and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the most well-known brands in the industry.

The Silicon Valley bank began to spiral into bankruptcy when its clients, technology companies that needed cash, started withdrawing their deposits.

The bank was forced to sell bonds at a loss to cover withdrawals, leading to the biggest failure of a US financial institution since the height of the financial crisis.