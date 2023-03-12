Janet Yellen said she was working to “design appropriate policies to deal with the situation”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is working with banking regulators to deal with the collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), but is not planning a major bailout.

Yellen said the goal is “design appropriate policies to deal with the situation” of the bank known for financing startupscompanies that seek innovative solutions and have high growth potential.

“Let me clarify that during the financial crisis [de 2008]there were investors and owners of large systemic banks that were bailed out and the reforms put in place mean we won’t be doing that again”said the secretary in an interview with CBS Newsreleased this Sunday (12.Mar.2023).

“I really can’t provide more details at this time. But what I want to do is emphasize that the American banking system is really safe, well capitalized and resilient.”

Asked if the US government would consider the acquisition of the bank by a foreign financial institution, Yellen replied that the decision will be up to FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp), a fund created to protect account holders and savers.

“This is really a decision for the FDIC as it decides what is the best way to resolve this company. And I’m sure they’re considering a wide range of available options, including acquisitions.’ said the secretary.

The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, announced which will hold an extraordinary meeting behind closed doors next Monday (13.Mar.2023). Without giving details, the institution informs that the council must deal with a “review and determination fees to be charged by banks.

US authorities closed SVB activities on Friday (10.Mar.2023). The case left customers apprehensive, as they were unable to move the money invested in the bank. O Power360 explains below what is known about the case and the risks to the market:

foundation – 1983, during a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis;

1983, during a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis; thirst – Santa Clara, California (United States);

Santa Clara, California (United States); units – 17 in California and Massachusetts;

17 in California and Massachusetts; size – was among the 20 largest American commercial banks, with US$ 175 billion (about R$ 900 billion) under management;

was among the 20 largest American commercial banks, with US$ 175 billion (about R$ 900 billion) under management; segment – provision of financial services for startups of technology;

– provision of financial services for startups of technology; influence – participated in 44% of IPOs (initial stock offering) of technology and healthcare companies in 2022;

participated in 44% of IPOs (initial stock offering) of technology and healthcare companies in 2022; division – on 4 networks: Silicon Valley Bank – global commercial bank; SVB Private – private banking and wealth management; SVB Securities – investment bank; SVB Capital – venture capital and credit investment;

on 4 networks: impact – It is the biggest failure of a US bank since the 2008 crisis.

REASON FOR BANKRUPTCY

The bank informed on Wednesday (March 8) which had paid off US$ 21 billion in securities (R$ 109 billion) with a loss of US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 9.9 billion) in the 1st quarter. In addition, it planned to sell US$ 1.7 billion (R$ 8.8 billion) in shares.

The result: there was a classic rush by customers to get their money out of the bank as quickly as possible.

It turns out that part of the withdrawn amount was invested in other, less liquid assets.

The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, loosened rules on the use of customer funds in March 2020, due to the pandemic, and financial institutions were able to spend 100% of what they received on deposits from account holders.

With the pandemic, demand for loans has dropped. So banks started buying assets with customer deposits. This is the case with SVB.

The institution was unable to meet withdrawal requests. Therefore, an intervention was necessary to avoid a case similar to the subprime crisis in 2008.

The entire small banking sector is under stress. Gavekal consultancy said, in reportthat Silicon Valley Banks is not an isolated case: but the 1st of a “Sorrow Battalion” that was yet to come.

The shares of First Republic Bank, famous for managing assets, have already lost 30% of market value in the last 2 days due to uncertainty regarding its financial health.

The S&P 500 index is down 11.5% over the past 5 days.