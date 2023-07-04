Treasury Secretary Yellen discusses economic issues with Chinese Ambassador ahead of visit to Beijing

US Treasury Secretary Jeannette Yellen met with Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng. About it reported press service of the American department.

The meeting took place ahead of Yellen’s trip to Beijing. It is specified that during the conversation, the head of the Ministry of Finance raised a number of issues of concern to Washington, and also pointed out the importance of the joint work of the two largest economies to solve global problems.

“The frank and productive discussion reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining open lines of communication and responsible management of the U.S.-China bilateral relationship,” the post reads.

In June, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Beijing. His visit to China was the first as head of the US State Department. One of the main topics that was touched upon during the visit was the presidential elections in Taiwan.