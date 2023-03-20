After 3 days of negotiations, UBS fully bought the Swiss bank for $3.23 billion

The secretary of the United States Treasury (a position equivalent to the Minister of Finance in Brazil), Janet Yellen, and the president of the Federal Reserve, the country’s Central Bank, Jerome Powell, praised the agreement to purchase Credit Suisse announced this Sunday (19 .mar.2023).

In announcement Together, officials congratulated the deal and reaffirmed the safety and strength of the US banking system.

Here is the full note:

“We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability. The capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong and the US financial system is resilient. We stayed in close contact with our international partners to support its implementation.”

After 3 days of negotiations, the UBS fully bought the bank for $3.23 billion, according to the news agency Reuters. Previously, the company had offered US$ 1 billion for the purchase.

According to the news outlet, UBS will now pay CHF 0.76 per share. With the previous offer, the amount was CHF 0.25.

The Swiss Central Bank offers $108 billion in liquidity line to UBS. The government stipulates a guarantee of 9 billion Swiss francs against possible losses of assets in the company after the companies merge.

Negotiations for a possible purchase by UBS began shortly after Credit Suisse reported having identified “material weaknesses” in your financial reports for the past 2 years.

The 2 banks are competitors in Switzerland. A total or partial merger between them increases the power in a single financial institution. The sources heard by FT said Swiss regulators crafted the deal to provide maximum stability to Switzerland’s banking system.

European and US officials are watching the Credit Suisse situation closely. After US banks SVB and Signature Bank failed, the market became more aware of the situation of banks experiencing turmoil.

As the two North American institutions were smaller and focused on investments in startups, the spread of the crisis is less worrying. However, Credit Suisse is one of the biggest banks in Europe. Active since 1856, a bankruptcy would have further global consequences.