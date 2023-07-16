According to Janet Yellen, the two largest economies in the world should cooperate in areas of mutual interest

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said this Sunday (July 16, 2023) she was “anxious” to work with China in areas of mutual interest – among them, assisting debt restructurings in poorer countries. The information is from Reuters.

Yellen spoke to journalists ahead of a meeting of G20 finance and central bank ministers in India. She declared that her visit to beijing in the last week has helped to put the US-China relationship in a “safer base”. According to the US Treasury Secretary, the two largest economies in the world have an obligation to cooperate.

“There’s a lot more work to do. But I believe this trip was an important start”, he stated. “I look forward to building on the foundations we laid in Beijing”, he added, adding that US corporations want to see an environment where they can “Invest and prosper in China”.

She said US concerns about China’s trade practices that led Washington to impose tariffs on Beijing were not discussed.

Yellen ended her 4-day visit to Beijing on July 9th. At the time, that meetings with Chinese officials in recent days were “productive” and helped to stabilize the relationship between the superpowers, although points of disagreement still remain.

“The US and China have significant disagreements. but the president [dos EUA, Joe] Biden and I do not view the relationship through a framework of great power conflict. We believe the world is big enough for our 2 countries to prosper”, he declared.

