WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department is encouraged that the First Republic Bank crisis has been resolved at the lowest cost to its deposit insurance fund, and believes the U.S. banking system remains sound and resilient, a spokesman said Monday morning.

US regulators on Monday seized First Republic, the third major US institution to fail in two months, with JPMorgan Chase & Co agreeing to acquire $173 billion in loans from the bank and $30 billion in its bonds. , including $92 billion in deposits.

“The Treasury is encouraged that this institution was resolved at the lowest cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund and in a manner that protected all depositors,” the spokesperson said.